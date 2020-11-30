Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to lose HRH titles for good after ‘total exit’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be getting set to bid adieu to the British royal family for good, as suggested by new claims that have emerged.



After stepping down as senior members of the royal family in March, their Megxit deal was to be reviewed by Queen Elizabeth II after the completion of a 12-month period.

Deputy Head of School of Humanities at Royal Holloway, Dr Anna Whitelock says that the meeting could lead to the two splitting forever and losing their HRH titles permanently.

"I suspect very little will change and there is no sign of Harry and Meghan wanting to return to the royal fold and all the rigmarole and responsibility that comes with that,” she told Express.

"The fact that Prince William has been approached to take over the role of Captain General of the Royal Marines previously held by Harry before he was stripped of his military appointments after stepping back from royal duty, suggests there is no expectation of a formal return to royal business for the Sussexes from either side,” she went on to say.

"Instead it is more likely that the review will focus on the small print of what kind of commercial/media ventures the Sussexes might seek to be involved with and what the Palace might seek to prohibit,” she added.

"And so, in short, the review will most likely formalise the split, at least for now, than signal the beginning of a rapprochement,” she said.

Royal historian Robert Lacey was also of the same opinion as he said: "There are two titles involved, there is the HRH status and then there is the actual title of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

"Obviously if the review in March concludes they can't stay working royals, then it's quite likely they would lose or forfeit their HRH styles. They have already put it into suspension,” he said.

"The way it is presented at the moment is that they are HRH but they choose not to use it, it doesn't say that they are banned from using it,” he continued.

"If this develops in the future, I think it will be presented in the same way - they choose not to be royals anymore,” he added.