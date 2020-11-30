In photos: Aiman and Minal Khan’s glitzy birthday celebration

Aiman and Minal Khan posed alongside some bigwigs of the entertainment industry

Famed TV stars Aiman and Minal Khan celebrated their 22nd birthday with an elaborate star-studded bash on Sunday.

The Khan sisters rung in their 22nd year with a glitzy celebration attended by the who’s who of the showbiz world as well as their close friends and family members.

With neon lights sparkling up the place all around, the actors posed alongside some bigwigs of the entertainment industry, including Shahroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain.

Aiman and Minal’s sartorial game was also unparalleled as they were dressed their best in pink and mustard blouses respectively, with statement sleeves.

Let’s take a peek inside their lavish celebration:







