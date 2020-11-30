Zara Noor Abbas ‘super’ proud of bestie Sajal Ali for receiving DIAFA award

Zara Noor Abbas is ‘super’ proud of her bestie Sajal Ali for receiving DIAFA award

Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas is ‘super’ proud of her bestie Sajal Ali, who was awarded for her contribution to film and television by the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA).



The Parey Hut Love actress turned to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of Sajal in her story and wrote, “Super super proud of you @sajalaly” followed by a heart emoticon.

Earlier, the Alif actress turned to Instagram and shared her a chirpy snap after receiving DIAFA award saying “This award is special to me not just as an artist, but as a proud Pakistani.”

“Thank you #DIAFA and thank you Dubai for honouring artists from around the world.”

Sajal received love and congratulatory messages from fellow showbiz stars and fans shortly after she shared the endearing post.



Momal Shaikh commented on Sajal’s post, “MashAllah congratulations and you totally deserve this and we are super proud of you.”

Sadia Hassan Hayat dropped several heart emoticons in the comment section.