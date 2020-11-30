Andy Samberg slams Academy members opposing Oscars’ new diversity rules

Andy Samberg told off the Academy voters who were against the new diversity rules

American actor Andy Samberg is speaking out against the lack of diversity in the Academy Awards and all the members who are not in favour of the new inclusivity standards.

During a chat on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, the Palm Springs actor told off the Academy voters who were against the new diversity rules and inclusion standards that will roll out in 2024.

“The parameters if you look at them closely…you can have the ‘whitest’ cast in the history of cinema and still very easily meet them by just doing a few key roles behind the camera. People who have problems with it can [expletive],” he said.

“I believe in comedy and I believe it can be, and is a high art form. You don’t make comedy to get nominated for stuff,” he went on to say.

“I don’t do this to get nominated for stuff and I feel good when I do it. You either kill it and you’re Jim Carrey in ‘Eternal Sunshine’ or Robin Williams in ‘Good Will Hunting’ or your other examples,” he added.