Jennifer Lawrence’s family property reduced to ashes after devastating fire

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence suffered through the devastating loss of her family property in Kentucky getting burnt down.

The Hunger Games actor’s family farm, Camp Hi-Ho in Simpsonville blew up in flames and was reduced to ashes after a fire broke out on the property.

The barn was used for a number of things by the family, including as a sanctuary for activities for kids each summer as well as a living and working space for the Lawrence’s themselves too.

The actor’s brother Blaine Lawrence revealed details of the incident to TMZ, claiming the fire burnt down his office space, a separate apartment the family used, stalls for horses, riding area for kids, indoor rock wall, a native wildlife display center, a garage, an arts and crafts pavilion and a lot more.

He also revealed that their outdoor sports court, tree fort, pet barn, lake area, archery range, animal pastures and outdoor horse-riding trails and other sites were fortunately unharmed.

Blaine has also set up a fundraiser to build the farm back up through community donations or a 501 (c)(3).

Currently the real cause of the fire is being investigated by authorities.