Kim Kardashian shares a photo showing her in a chaotic situation

Kim Kardashian knows how to keep fans engaged on social media as she shared a confusing picture of daughter North West and niece Penelope Disick to reflect her daily life at home.



The reality star, who enjoys massive fan following, shared a chaotic photo in which she looks stressed out while trying to defuse the tumultuous situation.

Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old shared a throwback photo in which she is seen with her Niece and daughter, and apparently trying to handle the charged kids.

Sharing a black and white snap of a tantrum, Kim wrote '2020 as a photo'.

In the picture, 'The Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star can be seen making space between the warring cousins as sister Kourtney's daughter put her hand by North's face.



Despite privileges Kim Kardashian also has to face the situations like millions of people coping with the fraught nature of life in a pandemic.



The post seems to be a reflection of Kim Kardashian's daily life as she continues to spend extended time at home with her four children. Kim also has been facing challenges in her marriage with husband Kanye West following his recent outbursts on Twitter.