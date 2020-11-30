Emma Corrin who plays Princess Diana looks gorgeous in backstage clips from 'The Crown'

Netflix show "The Crown" has received backlash from fans and experts for its depiction of several members of the British royal family.

Despite all the criticism the TV series is hugely popular among royal fans. The actors who are playing key roles in the show have amassed a large number of followers on social media.

The Crown actress Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana, on Sunday shared multiple backstage video clips from the shooting of the series.

In the clips posted on her Instagram, the actress bore a striking resemblance to Diana, who died in a car crash in 1996.



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have also received backlash for signing a multi million deal with the streaming giant amid the criticism over "The Crown".

