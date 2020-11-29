close
Sun Nov 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 29, 2020

Miley Cyrus is ‘overwhelmed by support’ after ‘Plastic Hearts’ release

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 29, 2020
Miley Cyrus is ‘overwhelmed by support’ after ‘Plastic Hearts’ release

Miley Cyrus is flabbergasted and gobsmacked by the kind of love and support being shown to her new album Plastic Hearts.

The singer shared her honest feelings over this outpour of love over on Twitter and was quoted writing, "My PLASTIC HEART is overwhelmed by the support I’m receiving tonight! I was [expletive] born to make the record I’ve just released.”

She even added, "To my fans who have been here from the beginning, I appreciate you more than I can properly articulate. To anyone I’ve ever loved or lost, THANK YOU.


Latest News

More From Entertainment