Miley Cyrus is ‘overwhelmed by support’ after ‘Plastic Hearts’ release

Miley Cyrus is flabbergasted and gobsmacked by the kind of love and support being shown to her new album Plastic Hearts.



The singer shared her honest feelings over this outpour of love over on Twitter and was quoted writing, "My PLASTIC HEART is overwhelmed by the support I’m receiving tonight! I was [expletive] born to make the record I’ve just released.”

She even added, "To my fans who have been here from the beginning, I appreciate you more than I can properly articulate. To anyone I’ve ever loved or lost, THANK YOU.



