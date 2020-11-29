Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s combined net worth will leave your jaws dropped

Former Hollywood couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were the center of the spotlight when they were together.



Owing to their individually-colossal careers, the exes and their love was one for the books as they reached the very top when they started dating.

Let’s take a look back at the A-listers’ combined net worth during the period in which they were married.

The two have a separate net worth of $300million each, as per Celebrity Net Worth currently, years after their split.

However from the periods of 2000 to 2005, in which they were married, the pair was worth $51 million. Pitt was worth $25 million back then while his ex-wife was a bit ahead of him with $26 million, claims Forbes.

The former flames’ marriage was nothing short of a bumpy ride as they have on multiple occasions spoken about the image of a ‘picture-perfect’ couple that was stuck to them which, in turn, damaged their ties instead.

Pitt told Vanity Fair back in 2004, prior to their divorce: “Neither of us wants to be the spokesman for happy marriage, for coupledom.”

“I’ll tell you what I despise: this two-becomes-one thing where you lose your individuality. We don’t cage each other with this pressure of happily ever after. You figure it out as you go along. We feel it out, rather than setting policies and rules,” he added.