‘Star Wars’ actor David Prowse dies at age of 85

British actor David Prowse, who played the role of Darth Vader father of Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died after short illness at the age of 85.



Weightlifter-turned-actor was cast as Vader for his imposing physique, even though the role was voiced by James Earl Jones, according to BBC.

He was best known for playing the iconic supervillain in the original three George Lucas movies.

“May the force be with him, always”, Prowse’s agent Thomas Bowington told BBC.

“It's with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, to announce that our client DAVE PROWSE M.B.E. has passed away at the age of 85,” Bowington Management tweeted.



