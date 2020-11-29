Camila Cabello says Shawn Mendes taught her a lot about love

Vocal powerhouse Camila Cabello and her boyfriend and singer Shawn Mendes have been painting the town red with their romance since quite some time now.

The Havana singer has now opened up about her love for her beau in an Instagram post on Saturday with a loved up photo of the two.

"I've learned a lot about love with this guy. It’s not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos," wrote Cabello.

"When you're in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you. I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself,” she went on to say.

“It's not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. sometimes, it's messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol. But there's nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness- to be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser, and better than you were yesterday,” she continued.

"It's so instinctive for us to love, even if our minds try to protect us from it sometimes, but our nature as humans is to love.”

“And to be in love means to choose that person over and over again, to go through the messy stuff with. And that's way more beautiful and raw and real than perfection,” she said.

"I'm all for being vulnerable on social media because I think only the neatness and perfection of life is shown on here; and that can make us all feel extra lonely and weird! So raise your glass to the messiness and weirdness of being human and the miracle. And the easiness. And the instinct. And the relentless force that is love," she added.