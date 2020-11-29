Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds donate $250,000 to help the homeless youth

Hollywood’s power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are hailed as one of the most generous pairs in the industry.



And upon the occasion of Thanksgiving the two are channeling their generous spirits once again to help those in need.



According to a press release, per People, Reynolds and Lively donated $250,000 to Covenant House Vancouver and Covenant House Toronto.

The nonprofit has been supported by the Deadpool actor since quite some time. It provides basic needs like food and shelter to the homeless youth that eventually helps them stand back on their feet.

In the PR, Reynolds said: "Covenant House provides love, hope and stability for at-risk youth who’ve fled physical, emotional and sexual abuse. They do the work of heroes.”

"For us, helping Covenant House this way isn’t a donation, but an investment in compassion and empathy; something the world needs more of. The young people who pass through the doors of Covenant House more often than not have a story marked by extraordinary trauma. They are so much more than that trauma. They have so much to offer the world," he went on to say.

"Matching this gift is saying you believe in them. You believe in the power of compassion to transform the trajectory of a human being,” he added.