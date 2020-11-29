Queen Elizabeth to step aside from royal duties with Charles leading Britain as Regent

Queen Elizabeth will most probably step aside from her duties, making Charles her Regent

Queen Elizabeth's old age is making it difficut for her to continue reigning, causing Prince Charles' royal responsibilities to shoot up by leaps and bounds.



According to royal experts, the monarch will most probably step aside from her duties, making Charles her Regent.



Speaking on the matter, royal commentator Luisa Ciuni explained, "The Queen, given her age, can continue to do this job mainly because she has a very strong family staff.



"Part of her office work is now done by Prince Charles, to whom the regency will go sooner or later.

"The role of Prince Charles has shifted to his son, William, and his wife. But she does everything else," she added. "This...allows her to continue doing everything she does morning, afternoon and evening."

The expert continued, "Certainly replacing her will be very difficult, replacing her in the hearts of the people will be impossible."

As the Queen's Regent, Charles will overlook most of her current responsibilities. However, he would still have to wait for her death to become the sole ruler of the Great Britain.