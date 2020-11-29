close
Sat Nov 28, 2020
November 29, 2020

Meghan Markle's friend wins hearts with latest move

Sun, Nov 29, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has rendered millions of people jobless in the US alone, with millions others losing employment across the globe.

TV actors, film stars, sports celebrities and other powerful people have joined charity organizations to help the victims of the pandemic.

The second wave of COVID-19 continues to kill people while affecting global economy amid reports that a vaccine has been developed to end the crisis.

Amid the crisis caused by the pandemic, Meghan Markle's friend and TV personality Jessica Mulroney has come forward to support small business.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Murloney shared multiple pictures while wearing some beautiful dresses.

She posted the pictures with a message and a hashtag supporting small business.

Check out her post below:


