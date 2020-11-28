Alicia Keys lauded for belting BTS new track ‘Life Goes On’

Alicia Keys took BTS ARMYs by storm when she covered the duo’s iconic new track 'Life Goes On.'

Keys posted her cover over on Twitter with a caption that read, "I bet ya’ll didn’t think I would play this one. Tell me if you know it.”

In the video, the singer is seen playing a piono accompaniment of the same track and her vocals have taken ARMYs by surprise.

So much so that many have taken to lauding her efforts and bomb pipes for it all.

Check it out below:



