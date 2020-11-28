Millions of Johnny Depp fans want Amber Heard kicked out of ‘Aquaman 2’

Hollywood star Amber Heard has been unable to contain the surging storm coming for her career, caused by the angry fans of her ex-husband Johnny Depp, after his defeat in the libel case.

Weeks after the ruling, fans have garnered as many as 1.5 million signatures for the petition seeking Heard’s removal from the Aquaman franchise.

The petition on Change.org reads: “[Heard] has systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood. He will bear the scar from that for the rest of his life.”

This comes after the news of Depp being forced to resign from Fantastic Beasts following the ruling by a UK court which handed victory to New Group Newspapers in Depp’s libel case filed against them over an article calling him a ‘wife beater.’