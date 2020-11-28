Heartbroken Queen Elizabeth coming to terms with separation from family on Christmas

Queen Elizabeth unable to commemorate Christmas this time around with the rest of the royal family

Queen Elizabeth is slowly coming to terms with how Christmas celebrations will be completely different this year.



The British monarch, although heartbroken, will not be able to commemorate Christmas this time around with the rest of the royal family due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as she is currently in Windsor.

She typically hosts a series of holiday traditions that have become highly anticipated by royal fans on Christmas Day and the days leading up to it.



"Christmas is something the Queen has always done with enormous, genuine family style, and is facing not doing so sadly," royal biographer Robert Lacey, author of Battle of Brothers, told PEOPLE. But "she is accepting of that."

The monarch is awaiting UK government guidelines on how the festival will be celebrated this time around.

However, she has already cancelled annual sparkling reception for diplomats and embassy staffs, as well as a family gathering for her extended family at the Buckingham Palace.

The Queen is yet to decide whether to stay in Windsor Castle or to move to Sandrigham estate ahead of Christmas.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan will celebrate the occasion in the US alone, with their son Archie and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.