Prince Harry urged Meghan Markle to share her story in NYT essay says royal correspondent

Meghan Markle has revealed in an NYT essay that she had a miscarriage earlier this year, with fans sending messages of love and support to the Duchess of Sussex over the tragedy.

The former actress described the miscarriage, which happened in July this year, as "an almost unbearable grief".

According to a latest report, it was Prince Harry who convinced his wife to open up about her experience.

UK's Daily Express wrote that the Duke urged her wife to write candidly about her tragic miscarriage.

Commenting on the essay, Royal Correspondent Katie Nicholl said Prince Harry was the one who persuaded Meghan to open up about the tragedy.

Speaking to the Royal Beat, the journalist said, "Harry was involved. He didn't write it - these are her words, obviously.

She added, "But he said to Meghan ‘I think you should write about this miscarriage because if we can help another family going through this then it is a reason to do it’.