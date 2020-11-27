close
Fri Nov 27, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 27, 2020

Eminem is raising funds to 'knockout' coronavirus

Fri, Nov 27, 2020

Eminem has been helping people in his hometown ever since  Detroit went into lockdown in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapper sent meals to doctors in local hospital and offered the platform of his private radio station to Detroit rappers.  

The US has become the most affected country by the coronavirus crisis  as it continues to record thousands of cases  everyday for the last few months.

 Em 's charity organization Marshall Mathers Foundation is now raising funds to "knockout Covid in Detroit".

Check out his tweet below:


