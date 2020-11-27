Kendall and Kylie Jenner's hilarious TikTok video breaks internet





Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are winning hearts with their latest TikTok video, showing the 'supermodel' and 'Instagram model' in a competition to prove their claims.

The latest move of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars has also confirmed that they have settled their differences that had put the fans in trouble.

Kim Kardashin's sisters tackled TikTok's two sides challenge over Thanksgiving, which sees different words flash up on either side of the camera screen.

As soon the the clip begins the Kendall and Kylie sashay towards the camera while 'supermodel' and 'Instagram model' appear on the screen.

The Jenners looked stunning as they brilliantly twirl towards supermodel, until Kendall playfully pushes Kylie into the other category to stay superb in the funny competition.

Kendall Jenner is one of the world’s highest-paid models, while makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is a defining figure of the social-media landscape.