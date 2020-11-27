Prince Charles ‘supported’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle through ‘their time of grief’: report

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s time of “great grief” and sadness was greatly soothed by Prince Charles and according to a source, the prince still plays a large role in the couple’s healing.
According to the insider close to Us Weekly, “[Prince] Charles has been supporting Harry and Meghan during their time of grief. There is a great sadness around the royal family for Harry and Meghan.”
According to The Daily Beast, despite being hands-on and deeply concerned for Harry and Meghan's wellbeing, Buckingham Palace refused to issue a public statement regarding the couple’s loss, since it is such a “deeply personal” topic.