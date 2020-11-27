Prince Charles ‘supported’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle through ‘their time of grief’: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s time of “great grief” and sadness was greatly soothed by Prince Charles and according to a source, the prince still plays a large role in the couple’s healing.

According to the insider close to Us Weekly, “[Prince] Charles has been supporting Harry and Meghan during their time of grief. There is a great sadness around the royal family for Harry and Meghan.”

According to The Daily Beast, despite being hands-on and deeply concerned for Harry and Meghan's wellbeing, Buckingham Palace refused to issue a public statement regarding the couple’s loss, since it is such a “deeply personal” topic.