Govt launches domestic abuse helpline to end violence against women

An illustration showing violence against a woman. — File photo

The Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) Pakistan has started a free, nationwide helpline to report domestic abuse cases, in an attempt to end violence against women.



People can report cases by calling 1099 or by downloading the ministry's rolled out app Helpline 1099.

"Every woman/girl has the right to live her life safely and free of violence," the ministry stated in a tweet, adding: "Help us end violence against women and girls with our national 1099 helpline app."

The ministry urged people to raise their voices and report any act of abuse or violence.

A day ago, the Government of Pakistan issued a statement in which it reasserted its commitment towards women's empowerment and ending violence against them on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25, an event which marks 16 days of activism.



In an official statement posted on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the government stated that steady progress has been made in the country through legislative, policy, and institutional measures aimed at promoting and protecting the rights of women and girls, especially to address the issues of violence against women, domestic abuse, harassment, and the protection of social and property rights.

"Pakistan’s National Action Plan on Human Rights has ‘Protection of Women’ as one of its key priority areas," the statement read. "Women Protection Centres and a 24-hour Helpline (1099) have been established to provide free legal advice, redressal, and referral mechanism."

The government further stated that the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women should serve as a solemn reminder to address the "systematic violence against women in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)."



