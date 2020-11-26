Disha Patani takes away Tiger Shroff 's breath with her killer moves to Cardi B's song: Video

Bollywood star Disha Patani left fans in awe with her killer moves as she shared a video of herself dancing to the cover of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's song WAP.

Disha's close pal Krishna Shroff and boyfriend Tiger Shroff went crazy after watching the video and lauded the actress for her stunning dance skills.

The fitness diva, who is currently enjoying getaway in Maldives with Tiger Shroff, recently dropped a stunning video grooving to the track of two music icons. Her post left Tiger and his sister Krishna Shroff filled with love.



Disha Patani, in the video she shared on her Instagram, is seen rocking a orange top with a dark cropped jacket. the charming star paired it with denims.

Disha captioned her post, "#wap choreography by @ankan_sen7 my forever dancing partner @dimplekotecha ."

Tiger Shroff and his sister were amazed by Disha’s fierce dance moves . Tiger responded as saying, 'Cleeaaan' along with a fire emoji.

Disha quickly responded to her beau with heart emojis.

Krishna also gushed over the actress and wrote, 'Daaang! You are absolute FIRE.'



