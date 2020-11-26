close
Thu Nov 26, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 26, 2020

Disha Patani takes away Tiger Shroff 's breath with her killer moves to Cardi B's song: Video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 26, 2020

Bollywood star Disha Patani left fans in  awe  with her killer moves  as she shared a video of herself dancing to the cover of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's song WAP. 

Disha's  close pal Krishna Shroff and boyfriend Tiger Shroff went crazy after watching the video and lauded  the actress for her stunning dance skills.

The fitness diva, who is currently enjoying getaway in  Maldives with  Tiger Shroff, recently dropped a  stunning video grooving to the track of two music icons. Her post left Tiger and his sister Krishna Shroff filled with love.

Disha Patani, in the video she  shared on her Instagram, is seen rocking a orange top with a dark cropped jacket. the charming star paired it with denims. 

Disha captioned her post, "#wap choreography by @ankan_sen7 my forever dancing partner @dimplekotecha ."

Tiger Shroff and his sister  were amazed by Disha’s fierce dance moves . Tiger responded as saying, 'Cleeaaan' along with a fire emoji. 

Disha quickly responded  to her beau with heart emojis. 

Krishna  also gushed over the actress and wrote, 'Daaang! You are absolute FIRE.'

Disha Patani was seen dancing to the cover song of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

