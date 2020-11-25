'Kurulus Osman' is the 'most watched' TV show in Albania says producer

Turkish TV series "Kurulus Osman" has become the "most watched" TV series in Albania, said Mehmet Bozdag, the producer of the historical series.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Bozdag shared a poster of the series and said "Kurulus:Osman" takes the first place in the ratings with an average of 40% per episode".

The Turkish language show about the establishment of the Ottoman Empire is being aired in Albania under the name of "Osmani".

The TV series is hugely popular in Pakistan and many other countries since it is sequel to another hit series "Dirislis: Ertugrul".

"Ertugrul" is currently being aired in Pakistan with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.