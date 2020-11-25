Brad Pitt opens up about his experience of watching movie with David Fincher

Brad Pitt delighted fans as he shared his experience about of watching a film with the director David Fincher.

The Hollywood star, who is a close friend of the director, opened up on regular movie nights with him, saying: 'It’s like watching a football game with Bill Belichick. "

In a profile of the movie mogul published in the New York Times, the Oscar-winner revealed the interesting things about their lovely nights the spent together watching movies.

Casting lights on their movie nights, Pitt revealed: 'He’ll be muttering the whole time: ‘That shot works. That’s a bad handoff. Why would you go to the insert of the glove there? Stabilize!’ It’s like watching a football game with Bill Belichick.”'

Brad Pitt, who has played lead role in three of Fincher’s films so far told the publication, told the publiction: "He’s one of the funniest I’ve ever met."



The actor has starred in 'Seven', 'Fight Club' and 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button'. He played Detective Mills in the celebrated crime thriller.

Steven Soderbergh also recalled the moments they spent at the editing studio while they were working on 2002 thriller 'Panic Room'.



Brad Pitt's close friend David Fincher's new film 'Mank' will be released on Netflix next month.