Princess Diana yearned for a ‘normal, private life’ for Prince William, Harry: report

Experts believe Princess Diana feared the side effects of fame and desired to give Prince William and Prince Harry a normal childhood in its wake.

This claim was brought forward by royal author Duncan Larcombe. He discussed this idea at length in an ITV documentary titled Secrets of the Royal Babies: Meghan and Harry.

He explained how “Diana made sure William and Harry lived as much as a normal life as possible and as parents William and Harry will always be influenced by their mother.

“Her desire to give them a taste of normality runs through the veins of William and Harry. Harry tends to follow in his brother’s footsteps and weirdly William tends to follow in Harry’s footsteps. They are mentors to each other. So I would expect when Harry becomes a dad he will look at Kate and William’s example and follow that almost to the letter.”

Even Princess Diana’s former chief of staff Patrick Jephson claimed, “She made sure that they experienced things like going to the cinema, queuing up to buy a Mcdonald’s, going to amusement parks, those sorts of things that were experiences that they could share with their friends.”

As a result of her upbringing choices, Prince Harry and Prince William began reflecting this approach in their own chilren’s lives as well.

According to Ingrid Seward, Prince William was a hands-on father from day one. “Prince William famously changed nappies and got up in the night to do feeds, school pick-up and bath time/ tea time.”