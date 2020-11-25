Kate Hudson sheds light on her strict parenting approach: ‘When I say no, it's done’

Kate Hudson is a mother with a very strict view on parenting and she recently touched upon her techniques on child rearing and discipline during a recent discussion.

The Oscar nominee began by dubbing herself “a strict mother” and explained how her parenting approach "came as a surprise to my entire family when I became a mother."

The actress spoke at length about her house rules during an interview with People magazine. "Where I am strict is that there are certain rules that I put down. I don't negotiate with my kids about certain things."

"And what I realized about that is that when you set that standard in your home, you don't end up in long-winded negotiations. When I say no, it's done."

Hudson also added, "You can still be a very disciplined person, but need that extra support. It's not just about food, it's about how we're living. It's how we're choosing to live every day, tuning in and trying to figure out what it is that we need."

Hudson also admitted how she believes parents "need to create reasonable boundaries [and] draw some lines in the sand so that [children] can test them."

"And that's, I think, an important part of their development. How far they can push something. And how you as a parent handle it is a huge part of growing up."

However, the one thing she is "very, very strict about manners. I have no tolerance for lying. The tiny lies or the big ones."

However, that is not to say she behaves tyrannically when it comes to emotions, "When it comes to your feelings or emotions ... I'm very open. I give my children a lot of space to make mistakes.”

Before she concluded she made noted how "there's way too much judging going on in the world. We all need to have an open mind and feel good about what we're doing and let other people live the way they want to live.”