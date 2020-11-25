CAA announces e-kachehri on Dec 4 to listen to masses' problems

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday said that it will conduct an online discussion next month to address the masses' issues, a Facebook post from the body said.
"DGCAA will hold [an] online E-Kachehri, on Friday 4 December, at 10:30am to resolve the grievances of the general public," the post said.
"Complainants are requested to write their complaint in [the] comment box by mentioning their name, contact, email [and] name of the airport during online e-kachehri," it added.
The online discussion will be held on the civil aviation's Facebook page.