CAA announces e-kachehri on Dec 4 to listen to masses' problems

The logo of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority. — Wikipedia

The Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday said that it will conduct an online discussion next month to address the masses' issues, a Facebook post from the body said.



"DGCAA will hold [an] online E-Kachehri, on Friday 4 December, at 10:30am to resolve the grievances of the general public," the post said.

"Complainants are requested to write their complaint in [the] comment box by mentioning their name, contact, email [and] name of the airport during online e-kachehri," it added.

The online discussion will be held on the civil aviation's Facebook page.