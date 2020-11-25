close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
November 25, 2020

CAA announces e-kachehri on Dec 4 to listen to masses' problems

The Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday said that it will conduct an online discussion next month to address the masses' issues, a Facebook post from the body said.

"DGCAA will hold [an] online E-Kachehri, on Friday 4 December, at 10:30am to resolve the grievances of the general public," the post said.

"Complainants are requested to write their complaint in [the] comment box by mentioning their name, contact, email [and] name of the airport during online e-kachehri," it added.

The online discussion will be held on the civil aviation's Facebook page.

