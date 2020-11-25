MDCAT 2020: Students voice anger on Twitter, demand PMC to postpone exam beyond Nov 29

Twitter's logo can be seen on a smartphone. — AFP/Files

Students are still not happy with the government's decision to allow the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020 to take place as per schedule despite the second wave of the coronavirus.

The government has announced the closure of all educational institutions across the country till January 11. However, it said that entrance exams will take place according to schedule.

The MDCAT 2020 is supposed to be held across the country on November 29. Taking to Twitter, aspiring doctors and dentists lashed out at the government, demanding it postpone the exams so that the lives of students will not be put at risk from the coronavirus.

Though the government has announced that entrance exams must take place, it has also called for implementation of precautionary measures to stem the spread of the virus.