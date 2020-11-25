Harry Styles earns Grammy Award nomination for first time

The announcement of the list of nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards unfolded an exciting revelation for British singer Harry Styles as he earned his first nomination.

Styles managed to enter the categories for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance for Watermelon Sugar and Best Music Video for Adore You.

He is the first One Direction member to be recognised by the Recording Academy.

Styles had embarked on his solo musical career following One Direction's extended hiatus in 2015. He went on to releasing his self-titled album in May two years later, which was well-received but did not gain Grammy recognition.

Meanwhile, this year's nominations have received mixed reviews as Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber were among many celebrities to express their fury over the controversial list.