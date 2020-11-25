Cher to reportedly visit Pakistan before Kaavan sets off to a new life in Cambodia

American singer Cher is reportedly visiting Pakistan on November 27 to bid farewell to ‘the loneliest elephant in the world’, Kaavan.

According to Pakistani journalist Ayesha Tammy Haq, the singer—who has been involved in ensuring Kaavan is rescued from the Islamabad Zoo and sent to a sanctuary—will be visiting the country on 27th of this month.

“In other news @cher is coming to #Pakistan on the 27th to see #Kaavan, the loneliest elephant in the world and who she has rescued, off to his new home in #Cambodia where he will live in an elephant #sanctuary. A lovely end to a sad story,” Haq tweeted.

The singer has yet to confirm the news of her flying to Pakistan.



This comes after the news of Kaavan getting ready to finally set off to his new life in Cambodia this week.

Kaavan will be airlifted on Sunday, and to mark the occasion, officials as well as well-wishers gathered at Islamabad Zoo to bid the elephant adieu.