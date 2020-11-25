close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
Brothers at war: Disgraced Prince Andrew blocks Charles' ascension to throne

Queen Elizabeth's second son Prince Andrew quite vocal about not letting Charles become King

Prince Andrew is adamant that his older brother Prince Charles, first in line to the throne, should not blocked frfom becoming the King of England. 

According to unearthed reports, Queen's second son was quite vocal with her about not letting Charles succeed the throne from the start.

The reports cite Andrew to be "opposed to Charles' rule."

This is mainly because of how Charles has eliminated his siblings from becoming the monarch. 

Experts say, "According to insiders, Prince Andrew doesn't think Prince Charles should be the King. He's apparently been very vocal with the Queen about this.

"What he's even more upset about is the slimming of the succession for the crown. Prince Charles has eliminated his siblings from being next in line for the crown.

"Now, the new rules make Prince Charles' family the frontrunners when it comes to becoming King and Queen," they further add.

It is also said that Prince Andrew was always favoured by the Queen as her favourite child. 

