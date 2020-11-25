Even before death, Princess Diana encouraged Harry and Meghan to turn their backs on royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved by Princess Diana over royal exit

Princess Diana encouraged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to exit the royal family in more ways than one.



A factor that still remains one of the biggest reasons behind Diana urging Harry to leave the crown was her nickname for him.

The Princess of Wales used to call her younger son 'Good King Harry' because she felt Harry had what it takes to be a good ruler.

Diana's former protection officer Ken Wharfe said on the Royal Podcast, "Many, including Diana, thought that Harry – given his predilection to being quite robust and good at taking orders – would have made a good King himself."



However, Harry felt he was always overlooked and sidelined because of William.

"Meghan and Harry wanted to have conversations with the Queen and they felt they were being blocked from doing that," said Royal Rota podcast host Lizzie Robinson.

"The book [Finding Freedom] says that on occasion they felt like they were being sidelined from things in favour of other members of the family," she added.

Royal expert Russel Myer reflected, "The lack of photographs of them during the Queen's Christmas speech obviously had an effect on them."

