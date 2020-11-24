close
Tue Nov 24, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 24, 2020

Grammy Nominations: How to Watch Live Stream

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 24, 2020

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards nominees are set to be revealed today (Tuesday, November 24).

Megastars Dua Lipa, Imogen Heap have geared up to announce this year's slate of nominations with  Recording Academy's president Harvey Mason Jr.

 The ceremony, to announce nominees, is scheduled to start at approximately 12:00 p.m ET / 9:00 a.m. PT and can be streamed live from the Grammys official website.

Watch the 2021 Grammy Nominations Live Stream 

During the live stream,  some categories are expected to be announced including the Grammys' Big Four: best new artist, album of year, record of the year and song of the year. 

However, the complete list of all 84 categories will be live on the Recording Academy's website.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on January 31, 2021. It will recognize the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from September 1, 2019, to August 31, 2020.

