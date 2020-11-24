Johnny Depp spotted behind bars in a new photo showing him accept an award

Hollywood star Johnny Depp made his first public appearance after losing high-stake libel case recently.



Accepting an award from the Polish EnergaCamerimage film festival, the Pirates of the Caribbean star peaked from behind bars while being bestowed the honour.

The actor was awarded for his unique visual sensitivity while his film Minamata closed the 28th edition.

The festival dropped a photo of Depp beaming from behind bars with the award in one hand.

Depp was unable to attend the festival to collect his award in-person owing to the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the globe.

In a letter written to the festival, Depp said: "The relationship between the actor and the cinematographer is a pivotal one. You might even say the most important, considering cinema, more than anything, is a visual medium.”



"I have always been someone who needs to not know what is coming next. To capture those unrehearsed moments – those moments of beautiful mistake – those same moments that make cinema, and life, magic,” he added.