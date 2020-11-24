close
Tue Nov 24, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 24, 2020

Lori Loughlin makes 'several friends' in prison, dedicates time to 'praying alot'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 24, 2020
Lori Loughlin goes to 'attend church services and has been praying a lot' in jail 

Lori Loughlin seems to be doing much better in prison after last time's update from prison. 

According to an insider, the Full House actor has made several friends and is often seen spending her time praying. 

“Lori has been doing OK and has made several friends,” an insider told Us Weekly. “She hangs out with a group and keeps to herself.”

The 56-year-old does “attend church services and has been praying a lot,” the source added.

Spending the COVID-19 pandemic in jail is a cause of 'concern' for the actress  who is currently 'healthy,' the insider said.

“The other women are happy Lori is there because officials are taking COVID-19 seriously with a high-profile inmate,” the source explained. “It would be horrible PR if Lori got COVID-19 and got really sick.”

Lori Loughlin is spending two months in jail after she confessed being involved in the college admissions scandal.

