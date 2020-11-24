Miley Cyrus is two months sober after turnng back to alcohol amid lockdown

Miley Cyrus says she did not tell people when she first broke her sobriety

Miley Cyrus is celebrating being alcohol-free for two months after COVID-19 outbreak made her fall off her sobriety.

During an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, released on Monday, the former Disney star revealed, "Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off ... and I would never sit here and go, 'I've been [expletive] sober,' and I didn't,".

"I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time," she added.



Cyrus went on to say she is handling things peacefully now, "One of the things I've used is 'Don't get furious, get curious.' So don't be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, 'What happened?'"

The singer said she did not tell people when she first broke her sobriety after being alcohol-free for six months.

"To me, it was a [expletive] up because I'm not a moderation person, and I don't think that everyone has to be [expletive] sober. "I think everyone has to do what is best for them," she said.

"I don't have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level of ... Even into, I've just been wanting to wake up 100%, 100% of the time."

