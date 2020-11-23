close
Mon Nov 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 23, 2020

Ayeza Khan cautions fans to wear masks during Covid-19 pandemic

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 23, 2020

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan makes sure to live the glamorous life but with caution.

In her most recent photo on Instagram, the diva shared a picture of herself surrounded by beautiful flowers.

While there is no confirmation, she is likely on vacation mode.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star made sure to don a printed mask amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

Even though the stunner was having a blast, she cautioned her followers by urging them to wear masks in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

"Be a hero! Wear a mask! Wearing is caring!" the caption read. 



Latest News

More From Entertainment