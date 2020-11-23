Ayeza Khan cautions fans to wear masks during Covid-19 pandemic

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan makes sure to live the glamorous life but with caution.
In her most recent photo on Instagram, the diva shared a picture of herself surrounded by beautiful flowers.
While there is no confirmation, she is likely on vacation mode.
The Meray Paas Tum Ho star made sure to don a printed mask amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic.
Even though the stunner was having a blast, she cautioned her followers by urging them to wear masks in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.
"Be a hero! Wear a mask! Wearing is caring!" the caption read.