American Music Awards 2020: Check out the complete list of winners

The star-studded American Music Awards 2020 kicked off on Sunday bringing the who’s who of the music world under one roof.
Hosted by actor Taraji P. Henson, the award show welcomed some of the biggest names in music on the stage including Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion.
The COVID-impacted show had a number of changes in the ceremony this year as safety precautions were the top priority of the showrunners.
Here’s a complete list of the winners from the award night:
Artist of the Year
• Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year
• Doja Cat
Collaboration of the Year
• Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber — “10,000 Hours”
Favorite Social Artist
• BTS
Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock
• Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock
• BTS
Favorite Song — Pop/Rock
• Dua Lipa — “Don’t Start Now”
Favorite Male Artist — Country
• Kane Brown
Favorite Female Artist — Country
• Maren Morris
Favorite Duo or Group — Country
• Dan + Shay
Favorite Album — Country
• Blake Shelton — Fully Loaded: God’s Country
Favorite Song — Country
• Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber — 10,000 Hours
Favorite Male Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop
• Juice WRLD
Favorite Female Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop
• Nicki Minaj
Favorite Album — Rap/Hip-Hop
• Roddy Ricch — Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop
• Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”
Favorite Male Artist — Soul/R&B
• The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B
• Doja Cat
Favorite Album — Soul/R&B
• The Weeknd — After Hours
Favorite Song — Soul/R&B
• The Weeknd — “Heartless”
Favorite Male Artist — Latin
• Bad Bunny
Favorite Female Artist — Latin
• Becky G
Favorite Album — Latin
• Bad Bunny — YHLQMDLG
Favorite Song — Latin
• KAROL G and Nicki Minaj — “Tusa”
Favorite Artist — Alternative Rock
• Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Artist — Adult Contemporary
• Jonas Brothers
Favorite Artist — Contemporary Inspirational
• Lauren Daigle
Favorite Artist — Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
• Lady Gaga
Favorite Soundtrack
• Birds of Prey: The Album