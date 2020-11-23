close
Mon Nov 23, 2020
Bella Hadid honours her Palestinian heritage with new tattoos

The photos of Bella Hadid's new ink were dropped by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo

American supermodel Bella Hadid is reconnecting with her Palestinian roots as she got two new tattoos.

The fashion icon added two script tattoos to her ink collection that has largely been minimal in design.

The photos of her new ink were dropped by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo who shared them on his Instagram on Sunday.

"Some writings for the always kind and lovely @bellahadid,” he wrote alongside the photos.

The Arabic script inked on the outsides of Bella’s shoulders are delicate but meaningful as they translate to, “I love you” and “my love.”

