Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly arrive arm in arm for their red carpet debut at the AMAs

Power couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been snagging away headlines of late with their new romance and PDA-filled exchanges on social media.

Now, the lovebirds have officially made their red carpet debut as a couple as the two stepped out, dressed their best, for the American Music Awards 2020 on Sunday.

The pair was a sight to behold as they remained inseparable throughout. The Transformers star donned a jewel-green asymmetrical top with an A-line skirt by Azzi & Osta while her beau rocked a white open top and pants paired with silver boots.

Earlier, the two had spoken about their relationship with Nylon magazine. Kelly had said: "Love is not what’s being encouraged now. In fact, it’s exactly the opposite: Everything now is isolation, dehumanization, separation.”

“And [expletive], dude, you have in your head that you’re this rock star, with multiple women and all that… So finding someone that can take you out of the fast lane and make sure that you're safe, because at any minute you can crash—I love that it can evolve into that.”