Prince Harry reportedly watched The Crown but 'tuned out' when it touched Princess Diana's life

Prince Harry has watch a few bits of the drama, but 'tune out' when it touched his parents' life, revealed a royal biographer.



Omid Scobie, who co-wrote 'Finding Freedom', discussed whether members of the Royal Family watch the Netflix show.



The author, sharing his knowledge with co-host Maggie Rulli from ABC, revealed he had heard that Prince Harry would watch a few bits of the drama, but "tune out" when it touched on his or his parents' life.

Omid added: "It’s interesting, I know Harry was certainly aware of the series and I don’t know if he watched the full series but he’s certainly taken a look."



He continued: "I also remember speaking to an aide of his who said that even if he was to watch the full series he would always tune out the second it got anywhere near his era."

The royal expert went on to say: "And I have often thought about the brothers while watching this fourth series – which I polished off in 24 hours – because it does cover some moments that do involve them."

According to the royal biographer, Prince Harry and Prince William found The Crown, 'spooky and creepy'.

"You see Prince William being dropped off at boarding school, you see Harry and his mother, these are intimate family moments being brought to life in a way that I imagine is quite spooky and creepy."



Omid added that as the series progresses to the present day, it becomes "harder and harder for members of the Royal Family to stomach" viewing.



This comes after another royal biographer, Angela Levin, suggested The Crown was part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's negotiations with Netflix and he "insisted" it stopped before getting to him.

