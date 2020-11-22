Kate Middleton snags away royal role from ‘disgraced’ Prince Andrew

Kate Middleton appears to be leaving Prince Andrew behind in terms of royal stature as the contentious royal family member is seeing yet another role slip out of his hands.

The Duke of York has been deemed ‘unfit’ to be associated with one of his patronages which just indicated that it is ready to severe ties with him.

A secret meeting was held last week by member of the Royal Thames Yacht Club in London, reported French magazine Gala.

A source linked to the club spilled details from the talk, claiming that the members are looking to disassociate themselves with the controversial royal.

"It's a family club and Andrew is not in line with that. We feel a strong desire to replace him with Kate,” they said.

"She is an accomplished sailor and would be a huge asset as the club's first female commodore,” said the insider.