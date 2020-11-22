‘Harry, Meghan Markle playing themselves on The Crown would be a dream come true’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent post-Megxit moves have come under fire as the two get accused of overlooking its consequences.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were told off by royal commentator Olivia Utley who spoke with Mike Graham on talkRADIO about the couple’s row with the royals following the Netflix and The Crown backlash.

Graham said: "Look at the way Prince William has interfered into the BBC's investigation, not just inferred but ordered a proper investigation into the Martin Bashir business.”

"His brother Prince Harry is keeping very quiet, presumably under orders from Mrs Harry, Meghan, not to upset the apple cart when it comes to Netflix,” he went on to say.

Utley gave his view a nod of agreement and said: "Yes, of course, because Netflix is where their next paycheck is coming from. Prince Harry is going to find himself in situations like this surely over and over again.”

"How could he have just run off to Hollywood and not realised there are going to be huge consequences? There are going to be massive conflicts of interest all the time,” she added.

Graham also spoke about Angela Levin’s comments about Harry’s reaction to The Crown, saying: "Angela Levin said she had interviewed Harry about two years ago and he said to her that they were all watching The Crown but that he would make sure that they were not able to interfere with his life.”

"This is because he would stop them before they got that far. Well that hasn't really worked out, has it?" he added.

Utley chimed in, saying: "I don't know what the plan is for the rest of The Crown. Surely we will just be barrelling through right up to the present day and they have then got huge problems with Harry.”

"I think it would be a dream come true if Harry and Meghan played themselves. Utter narcissists getting huge amounts of money to just play themselves,” she added.