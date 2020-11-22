‘Black Panther’ sequel to kick off filming next year in July

Late American actor Chadwick Boseman's legacy will move forward following his death with the sequel of his much-loved Black Panther.

As per the latest intel on the Marvel flick, the second instalment of the franchise will be going on floors next year in July.

While it was initially supposed to kick off filming in March 2021, the schedule was moved forward by a couple of months after the untimely demise of the lead actor, Chadwick Boseman in August this year.

According to a report by the Hollywood Reporter, Black Panther 2 will begin shooting in Atlanta for six months and will be helmed by its returning director Ryan Coogler.

Apart from that, actors Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett are set to return for the film.

It was earlier clarified by the makers that a CGI double will not be used for Boseman in the film.

“No. There’s only one Chadwick, and he’s no longer with us. Sadly, our king has died in real life, not only in fiction, and we’re taking a little time to see how we continue the story and how to honor this chapter of what has unexpectedly happened to us, so painful and terrible to be honest,” executive producer Victoria Alonso confirmed to Argentinian newspaper Clarin.