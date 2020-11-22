Meghan Markle's pal Jessica Mulroney wanted to commit suicide after racism scandal

Meghan Markle's pal Jessica Mulroney had to be kept on heavy antidepressants after controversy

Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney fell prey to racism allegations when a harmless spat with Instagram influencer Sasha Exeter cost Mulroney everything.



The Canadian stylist, who was soaring high in her career up until that point, was shunned by her own friends and family owing to the white privilege scandal that defamed her viciously.

The negative press that Mulroney received had such a bad impact on her, that she thought about taking her own life.

Friends close to Mulroney told The Post that she was effectively “canceled” and left “suicidal” after being labeled a racist by Exeter.

Speaking on the matter, Mulroney told the outlet, “I still feel a lot of shame. I feel that people believe the worst in me.”

As a result Mulroney, who had a show with high-profile stars like Mindy Kaling, had to be kept on heavy antidepressants.

Her friend said, “Jessica has always been very open about dealing with anxiety since she was 12. But the anxiety turned into severe depression and suicidal thoughts.”

“Jess couldn’t talk without crying. She didn’t feel like herself on the meds and she didn’t want to talk to anyone. She could barely respond to a text message," the source added.

Her husband, Ben, who quit his job as a TV presenter, told a pal, “I would wake up and Jess wouldn’t be in bed, and my mind would go to the worst.”

Mulroney told The Post that she is not racist. Earlier, she had even apologised for the hurt that her words or actions may have caused to Exeter.

"I need to acknowledge and understand [Exeter’s experience]. I am unequivocally sorry for not doing that with you, and for any hurt I caused. As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and center," she said addressing Exeter.

