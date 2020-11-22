Prince Harry's gut-wrenching reaction to 'The Crown' exposed

Season 4 of 'The Crown' would be very hard for Prince Harry to watch

Prince Harry is quite adamant on making the creators of Netflix series The Crown to end the show before reaching his and Meghan Markle's exit from the royal family.



The show's latest season, that depicts Princess Diana's harrowing struggle within the royal fold, can make Harry 'very very sad.'

A source close to the Duke told Vanity Fair that if Harry was to watch the dramatised version of everything that his mom Diana had to endure, it would leave him crying hysterically.

"Harry has seen the trailers for series four but I can’t see him watching it," the source close to Harry told Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl.

"The feeling is that the latest series would actually be quite sad for [Harry and his older brother, Prince William] to watch," they added.

As for William, it was revealed that he is not interested in watching The Crown, which even includes his years as a baby.