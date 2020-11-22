close
Sun Nov 22, 2020
November 22, 2020

Hilary Duff's pregnancy at risk as she gets exposed to COVID-19

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 22, 2020
Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma are pregnant with their third child

Pregnant Hilary Duff was exposed to the novel coronavirus and is quarantining currently. 

The actress, who is expecting her third child, took to Instagram to reveal, "Exposed to covid Quarantine day 2 Fml."

She was shooting for the seventh season of her famed show Younger and photographed this week on the set with  co-star Sutton Foster in Manhattan.

Hilary and her husband Matthew Koma announced they are pregnant with their third child amid the pandemic. 

Uploading a picture on Instagram, Hilary wrote, "We are growing!!! Mostly me.

Meanwhile, Koma shared, "Lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 - 2021."

Duff and Koma are parents to daughter Banks Violet, and she is also mom to 8-year-old son Luca Cruz from her previous relationship with ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

