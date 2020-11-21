Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s support grows as ‘The Crown’ 'echoes their story'

The explosive new season of The Crown brought with a truckload of drama that sparked a frenzy across the globe.



And while the new season of the Netflix original show depicted a timeline of the British royal family from decades ago, many couldn’t help but observe how it echoed the current situation of the royal fold as well.

Some social media users thought Princess Diana’s story on the show actually mirrored what Meghan Markle went through in the royal family, in a discreet and subtle move by the makers of the regal series.

Here are some of the most spot-on Twitter reactions of how the royals faced the wrath after the new season’s release:



