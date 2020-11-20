Gigi Hadid’s model cousin hits back at trolls as she shares an eye-popping TikTok

Supermodel sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid’s cousin Joann van den Herik apparently slammed 'people who don’t like fat girls' as she shared a jaw-dropping TikTok.



Gigi and Bella Hadid's 21-year-old cousin, who is a model from the Netherlands with oodles of confidence, racked up thousands of TikTok fans as she showed off her stunning curves online.

The gorgeous beauty, who graced covers of many magazines, amassed an impressive TikTok following of 445,000 thanks to her enviable looks and body positive message.



She seemingly slammed 'people who don't like fat girls' and stripped on video-sharing social networking service. She wrote: 'When people say they don't like fat girls," while dancing to a song with the lyrics, "I'll be honest I don't really understand it.'



The model frequently shares sultry videos of herself dancing, posing in fabulous outfits and acting out funny skits on the video sharing app.



Jo-Ann is the daughter of Leo van de Herik, the brother of Yolanda Hadid, who is Gigi and Bella's mum.

TikTok star Joann van den Herik's cousins Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid - who have developed their own niche with their stunning styles - are among the most famous models in the industry.