close
Fri Nov 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 20, 2020

Gigi Hadid’s model cousin hits back at trolls as she shares an eye-popping TikTok

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 20, 2020

Supermodel sisters  Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid’s cousin Joann van den Herik apparently slammed 'people who don’t like fat girls' as she  shared a jaw-dropping TikTok.

Gigi and Bella Hadid's 21-year-old cousin, who is a model from the Netherlands with oodles of confidence, racked up thousands of TikTok fans as she showed off her stunning curves online.

The gorgeous beauty, who graced covers of many magazines,  amassed an impressive TikTok following of 445,000 thanks to her enviable looks and body positive message.

She seemingly slammed 'people who don't like fat girls' and stripped on video-sharing social networking service. She wrote: 'When people say they don't like fat girls," while dancing to a song with the lyrics, "I'll be honest I don't really understand it.'

The model frequently shares sultry videos of herself dancing, posing in fabulous outfits and acting out funny skits on the video sharing app.

Jo-Ann is the daughter of Leo van de Herik, the brother of Yolanda Hadid, who is Gigi and Bella's mum.

TikTok star Joann van den Herik's cousins Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid - who have developed their own niche with their stunning styles - are among the most famous models in the industry.

Latest News

More From Entertainment